In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to put pressure in the Liptsy Area - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops continue to put pressure in the area of Liptsy B , another airstrike was launched on Volchansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 16 hours, writes UNN.
