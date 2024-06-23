ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of victims as a result of the strike on Kharkiv has increased again: the head of the RMA spoke about the consequences of the attack (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27725 views

On June 23, as a result of an enemy strike by guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv, 11 people aged from 15 to 63 years were injured, one person is in serious condition, and a 73-year-old man was killed.

As of 17 hours on June 23, the number of wounded as a result of an enemy strike by guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv is already 11 people. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the chairman of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

As of now, a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 have been injured. One person is in serious condition. Others-on average. A 73-year-old man was killed

sinegubov said.

In general, according to the chairman of the RMA, there were more than 3 hits by guided aerial bombs.

"An educational institution was damaged in the Shevchenko district. There was a woman in it — she received mild injuries. She received medical assistance. Windows were broken in apartment buildings nearby, and building facades were damaged. The house tour continues.

In Kholodnogorsk district, hits to the private sector were recorded — 2 houses were destroyed. There was also a" arrival" in the Kievsky district, in an industrial zone, " Sinegubov said.

Now part of Kharkiv is now de-energized, the Metro has stopped.

"We will definitely restore everything and return it to normal. Maximum work to deprive Russians of the opportunity to terrorize our cities. Modern air defense for Ukraine, strong combat aircraft, long – range weapons and sufficient determination of partners-this is what will definitely be able to stop Russian terrorists. (Фахівці) specialists continue to eliminate the consequences of hits and return electricity to consumers," the chairman of the RMA added.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
