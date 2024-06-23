Enemy strike on Kharkiv: two teenagers are among the injured

As a result of today's enemy strike on Kharkiv, two teenagers were injured. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the chairman of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

In general, according to local authorities, one person was killed and 10 others were injured.

"As a result of an enemy air strike on civilian objects in the Shevchenko and Kholodnogorsk districts of Kharkiv, 10 people were injured. 1 person was killed. Among the victims are two teenagers aged 15 and 16. Two victims are in serious condition. One person received moderate injuries, " Sinegubov said.

Hits were recorded on the private sector and children's educational institutions.

"Half of Kharkiv's consumers are still without electricity. Specialists are already working on the return of electricity," Sinegubov added.

Half of Kharkiv de-energized after enemy strikes – mayor

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs. Later it became known that the private sector of the city was hit.