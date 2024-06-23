Half of Kharkiv de-energized after enemy strikes – mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on the air of the telethon that as a result of enemy strikes with guided aerial bombs, now almost half of the city has been left without electricity, reports UNN.

According to the mayor, Shevchenko and Kholodnogorsk districts of the city were hit today.

"Unfortunately, there is no power supply in about half of the city, the Metro has stopped working, ground electric transport has stopped, and now we are working to release buses on routes so that people can easily get there," Terekhov said.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs. Later it became known that the private sector of the city was hit. As a result of the enemy's actions, one person was killed and eight others were injured.