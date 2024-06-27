The number of people who are being mobilized has increased – Lazutkin

The number of people mobilized is growing, and the process is gaining a new intensity. Although specific figures were not disclosed, the dynamics are positive compared to march of this year. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

We can say unequivocally that the number of people who are being mobilized has now increased. The process has gained a different intensity, we can't disclose the figures, but the dynamics are positive Невдовзі soon, these people will help protect the state and this is very important he added.

Dmitry Lazutkin says that the dynamics are improving compared to march of this year.

"The number of people who come specifically for recruitment projects is also growing," he added.

recall

Among those citizens who have already updated their data, more than 1 million those liable for military service are fit for conscription.

