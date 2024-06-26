The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dergachi increased to 10

The enemy launched an air strike on the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, injuring 10 people, including three children. A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the violation of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on June 26, at about 15:35, Russian troops conducted air strikes in Dergachi on a private residential sector.

As a result, houses and outbuildings were partially destroyed and damaged.

Ten people were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, including three minors - two boys aged 12 and 15 and a 17-year-old girl - writes the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

the Russian occupiers launched a KAB strike on the residential sector of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.