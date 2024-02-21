The number of fraud cases in Ukraine reached a historic high in 2023 - Opendatabot

In 2023, 82,609 criminal proceedings were opened in Ukraine under Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Fraud", which is the highest figure in the last 11 years. This is reported by Opendatabot with reference to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .



It is noted that 82,609 criminal proceedings on fraud charges were opened last year. This is 2.6 times more than in 2022, when for the first time in a long time there was a surge in the activity of scammers in Ukraine.

The last record for cases in this criminal proceeding was set in 2013, when the number of new proceedings reached 47,142. After that, the number went down until the start of the full-scale invasion.

Already in January 2024, a new anti-record was set - 8,421 open proceedings. For comparison, this is 1.4 times more offenses than in January 2023.

Instead, the number of cases under Art. 190 that have gone to trial has decreased since the beginning of the great war. While in 2021 there were 34% of them, in the last two years there were only 18%.

