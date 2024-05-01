The number of fires in ecosystems has increased this year - SES

This year, there has been an increase in the number of fires in ecosystems, with more than 11.5 thousand such fires recorded. As a result of the fires, 4 people died and 5 were injured. This was stated by Anatoliy Shkarbuta, Deputy Head of the Preventive Work Division of the Fire Safety Department of the Emergency Prevention Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a press briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

He emphasizes that it is better not to visit ecosystems at all during fire-prone periods.

