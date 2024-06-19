The number of criminal offenses decreased in Kyiv, but the number of cases of electronic fraud increased

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153386 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148270 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 211982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 246469 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152870 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371032 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183488 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150010 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153255 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 128969 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148177 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141136 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161323 views
The number of criminal offenses decreased in Kyiv, but the number of cases of electronic fraud increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20385 views

According to the KCMA, since the beginning of the year, the total number of criminal offenses and serious crimes in Kyiv has decreased, but the number of electronic frauds via the Internet and telephony has increased.

The number of criminal offenses decreased in Kyiv, but the number of cases of electronic fraud increased

Since the beginning of the year, the total number of criminal offenses, especially serious crimes, has decreased, but the number of frauds  using electronic communication has increased. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The KCMA said that ensuring stable and full-fledged life in Kyiv and protecting the capital's residents have become the main tasks in the war.

To address these issues, the Kyiv City Military Administration is consolidating the efforts of all law enforcement agencies. Together with the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Patrol Police, the National Guard, and the military, measures to protect critical infrastructure are systematically developed and practiced

- the statement said.

It is noted that special attention is paid to the fuel and energy sector and the implementation of physical protection of energy facilities.

A separate issue is the safety of Kyiv residents. It is emphasized that the crime situation in the city is under control.

The security forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent unauthorized trafficking in weapons, ammunition, and explosives and to prevent destabilization in society. Since the beginning of this year, there has been a decrease in the overall number of criminal offenses, especially serious crimes, robberies, rapes, thefts, road accidents with serious consequences, robberies, etc. Instead, there was an increase in fraud  using electronic communication - via the Internet and telephony

- said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA.

Recall

To strengthen civilian security, Ukraine is developing a unified video surveillance platform with more than 8,000 cameras already integrated, and plans to integrate more than 50,000 cameras in total.

"The enemy is intensifying destabilization efforts": DIU warns of new round of enemy IPSO10.05.24, 12:59 • 34680 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
