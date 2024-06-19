The number of criminal offenses decreased in Kyiv, but the number of cases of electronic fraud increased

Since the beginning of the year, the total number of criminal offenses, especially serious crimes, has decreased, but the number of frauds using electronic communication has increased. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

The KCMA said that ensuring stable and full-fledged life in Kyiv and protecting the capital's residents have become the main tasks in the war.

To address these issues, the Kyiv City Military Administration is consolidating the efforts of all law enforcement agencies. Together with the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Patrol Police, the National Guard, and the military, measures to protect critical infrastructure are systematically developed and practiced - the statement said.

It is noted that special attention is paid to the fuel and energy sector and the implementation of physical protection of energy facilities.

A separate issue is the safety of Kyiv residents. It is emphasized that the crime situation in the city is under control.

The security forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent unauthorized trafficking in weapons, ammunition, and explosives and to prevent destabilization in society. Since the beginning of this year, there has been a decrease in the overall number of criminal offenses, especially serious crimes, robberies, rapes, thefts, road accidents with serious consequences, robberies, etc. Instead, there was an increase in fraud using electronic communication - via the Internet and telephony - said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA.

To strengthen civilian security, Ukraine is developing a unified video surveillance platform with more than 8,000 cameras already integrated, and plans to integrate more than 50,000 cameras in total.

