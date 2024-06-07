The number of blocking tax invoices has increased, which may indicate attempts to put pressure on Business-EBA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The number of blocking tax invoices has increased, which may indicate attempts to put pressure on Business-EBA

The number of blocking tax invoices has increased, which may indicate attempts to put pressure on Business-EBA

Kyiv  •  UNN

The executive director of the European Business Association reports an increase in the number of cases of blocking tax invoices, which may indicate attempts to put pressure on businesses.

The European Business Association notes an increase in cases of blocking tax invoices, which may be due to attempts to put pressure on businesses. This was announced in an exclusive comment to UNN by the executive director of the European Business Association Anna Derevyanko. 

The association is seeing an increase in reports from member companies about cases of blocking tax invoices, which may be related to attempts to put pressure on businesses. And, unfortunately, so far we do not see effective actions to combat corruption or abuse of power

- Derevyanko noted.

According to her, the EBA initiated a proposal to conduct an audit of the system of blocking tax invoices, however, the Association is convinced that this should be done by an independent anti-corruption institution.

"It seems unfair to us that the pressure of the tax service or law enforcement agencies is most felt by virtuous businesses that conduct transparent activities. While companies in the shadows remain mostly out of sight of the mentioned bodies. The association is convinced that such methods of pressure should not be used, especially now, when companies are burdened with numerous wartime problems," Derevyanko added.

Add

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of ministers instructed the Ministry of finance, the State Audit Service and the state tax service to conduct an audit of the system of blocking tax invoices within 6 months. The audit will concern 2021-2023 and will be conducted in compliance with the decision of the national security and Defense Council.

Recall

Blocking tax invoices is one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, as indicated  in the statistics of the Business Ombudsman Council, in the third quarter of 2023, 57% of complaints from business representatives related to tax issues. According to MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, blocking tax invoices has become a serious problem, which threatens the national security of Ukraine, as it stops the activities of enterprises and disrupts economic operations.

As business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk noted, the problem for business is not even in the level of taxes, but in the style of administration. In addition, he added that the tax and customs authorities lose 90-94% of cases in the courts – either in the first instance or in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

