The number of appeals on violations of the language law is almost equal to the pre-war level: where is the highest

In 2023, there were 3,692 appeals regarding violations of Ukraine's language legislation, most of them from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro regions, according to an analysis by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

"3692 appeals regarding violations of the language law were received by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language in 2023. This is almost as many as before the full-scale invasion - 3574 appeals," the statement said.

Reportedly, the anti-top regions leading in terms of the number of appeals in 2023 are as follows:

- Kyiv - 1345,

- Kharkiv region - 516,

- Odesa region - 486,

- Dnipro region - 316 appeals.

"131 reports on violations of the language law were drawn up in 2023. This is 1.2 times more than in 2021 - 108 protocols," the report says.