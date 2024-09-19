The Netherlands wants to get out of the EU asylum rules

The Dutch government has notified the European Commission of its intention to refuse to comply with the European Union's migration rules, UNN reports citing DW.

"I have just informed the European Commission that I want to achieve an 'opt-out' for the Netherlands from the European migration rules. We have to take back control of our own asylum policy," said Marjolein Faber, the country's Minister of Asylum and Migration, in X.

Her proposal was supported by Geert Wilders, the leader of the largest right-wing Freedom Party (PVV) in the Netherlands. Speaking in parliament, he said that this step would take a long time, but "it is a sign that a new wind is blowing in the Netherlands." "This is a mini-Brexit," he emphasized.

The European Commission has already responded to these statements. "We do not expect any immediate changes under the new migration rules, which remain binding on the Netherlands," said Anita Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission on Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security.

The adoption of an exception for the Netherlands in the application of migration law requires the consent of all 27 EU member states. Observers note that the Netherlands is unlikely to achieve the desired result in this matter, in particular because the EU countries, after lengthy discussions, reached a compromise and agreed on a new asylum system reform.

