The need for military medics is great - Ministry of Defense

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40095 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100658 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76209 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110225 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35498 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48893 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84865 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221439 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40095 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25255 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110225 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112521 views
The need for military medics is great - Ministry of Defense

The need for military medics is great - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53801 views

The need for military medics in Ukraine is great, and a separate program is provided for their recruitment through recruitment centers, which allows people with medical education to quickly become military doctors with officer ranks.

The need for military medics is great. They are also recruited through recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army and a separate program is provided for them. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets.

When asked what the current situation is with military medics, Bezhevets said::

The need for recruitment (through recruitment centers-ED.) is great, a separate program is provided for them. The goal is that if a person has a medical education, then certain mechanisms are provided, it is brought to all recruiters that if you are a medic, then first of all you are offered and you have every chance to get into a position that involves medical knowledge, that is, to be a medic, but already a military one.

According to him, for those who have higher education, a fairly accelerated and simple process is provided in order to become an officer.

"For those who have a higher education, there is still a fairly accelerated and simple process of combining online and offline, so that you can still become an officer. That is, a civilian with a higher medical education-a doctor in fact, can quickly become an officer, a military doctor with completely different powers and functional duties within a month and a half, but he will also be a doctor, treat people, but already military," Bezhevets said.

Bezhevets explained that it turned out that in recent years a lot of medical workers did not have a military department and, accordingly, do not have a rank. Accordingly, they do not want to hold medical positions and the maximum that they "shine" is a Sagittarius orderly, but everything has changed and now you can get a very simplified title.

The Ministry of Defense told about the percentage of women's appeals to recruitment centers04.06.24, 17:26 • 110042 views

Addition

Bezhevets reported that at the end of last week there were 6,600 appeals to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army.

In Ukraine, each region will have a recruitment center for the Ukrainian army.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

