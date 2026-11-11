The NBU raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro on November 11

As of Wednesday, November 11, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.50 hryvnias per US dollar. On Tuesday, the official exchange rate was 45.41 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.08. This was reported by UNN, citing the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.5013 UAH (+9 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 51.0795 UAH (+26 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6395 UAH (+5 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

at banks, the dollar is traded at 45.42–46.04 UAH, the euro at 50.87–51.69 UAH, and the zloty at 11.31–11.84 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.30–45.33 UAH/USD and 50.67–50.70 UAH/EUR.

We remind you

According to the NBU's forecasts, Ukraine will receive about $50 billion in budget support in 2026, more than $52 billion in 2027, and $44 billion in 2028. The budget deficit will rise to 37% of GDP in 2027.

The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected