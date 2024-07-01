The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis commented on the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at a checkpoint near the border with Ukraine

Statements by representatives of the dictator's regime, Oleksandr Lukashenko, about tensions on the border with Ukraine, including reports of the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at the Vystavichy checkpoint near the border with Ukraine - are a special information operation by Russia, which is being carried out by Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Kovalenko said that on June 30, Foreign Ministers Ryzhenkou and Lavrov had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, they discussed "current issues of bilateral cooperation, union integration, current international issues and interaction with international organizations."

Kovalenko also noted that Belarusian officials' narratives about tensions on the border with Ukraine resumed immediately.

According to him, reports are now circulating about the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at the Vystavichy checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The Chief of the Belarusian General Staff emphasized the alleged "build-up of the Armed Forces and UAV overflights" and emphasized that Minsk has tactical nuclear weapons "to protect the country's independence.

The Lukashenko regime's statements about tensions on the border with Ukraine have been going on for a week now and tend to intensify.

"This is a special information operation of Russia, carried out by Belarus, and it is a kind of payment by Minsk for Belarus' accession to the SCO, and it is also aimed at drawing away additional Ukrainian forces and shifting the West's attention," Kovalenko said.

The head of Belarus' anti-aircraft missile troops, Andrei Severynchyk, said that Belarus is additionally building up its intelligence forces and means on the border with Ukraine allegedly due to the increased activity of Ukrainian UAVs.