The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis commented on the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at a checkpoint near the border with Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 79242 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99801 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178012 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223581 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365392 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180940 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149205 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197690 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70744 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65518 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 79243 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 80338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99801 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6838 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10240 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14611 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35835 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37550 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis commented on the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at a checkpoint near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25110 views

Russia is conducting a special information operation through Belarus aimed at distracting Ukrainian forces and the West by spreading reports of alleged tensions and the deployment of Belarusian special forces near the Ukrainian border.

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis commented on the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at a checkpoint near the border with Ukraine

Statements by representatives of the dictator's regime, Oleksandr Lukashenko, about tensions on the border with Ukraine, including reports of the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at the Vystavichy checkpoint near the border with Ukraine  - are a special information operation by Russia, which is being carried out by Belarus. This was stated  by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports. 

Details 

Kovalenko said that on June 30, Foreign Ministers Ryzhenkou and Lavrov had a telephone conversation. During the conversation, they discussed "current issues of bilateral cooperation, union integration, current international issues and interaction with international organizations." 

Kovalenko also noted that Belarusian officials' narratives about tensions on the border with Ukraine resumed immediately.

According to him, reports are now circulating about the alleged arrival of Belarusian special forces at the Vystavichy checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The Chief of the Belarusian General Staff emphasized the alleged "build-up of the Armed Forces and UAV overflights" and emphasized that Minsk has tactical nuclear weapons "to protect the country's independence.

The Lukashenko regime's statements about tensions on the border with Ukraine have been going on for a week now and tend to intensify.

"This is a special information operation of Russia, carried out by Belarus, and it is a kind of payment by Minsk for Belarus' accession to the SCO, and it is also aimed at drawing away additional Ukrainian forces and shifting the West's attention," Kovalenko said.

Recall

The head of Belarus' anti-aircraft missile troops, Andrei Severynchyk, said that Belarus is additionally building up its intelligence forces and means on the border with Ukraine allegedly due to the increased activity of Ukrainian UAVs.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40