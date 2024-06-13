The National Security and Defense Council is ready to consider imposing sanctions on Groza and Naumenko after receiving proposals from the SBU

The national security and defense Council is ready to consider the introduction of sanctions against Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Vladimir Naumenko after the receipt of relevant proposals from the security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the SNBO apparatus in response to a request by UNN.

In case of receipt of such proposals on the legal entities and individuals mentioned in your request (Groza, Naumenko and companies controlled by them - ed.) from the state bodies authorized by the Law of Ukraine “On Sanctions”, they will be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration in accordance with the established procedure - said in a response to the inquiry.

At the same time, the NSDC apparatus reminded that the Verkhovna Rada, the president, the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank and the Security Service of Ukraine are among those who can submit relevant proposals to impose sanctions restrictions.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, Ukraine has an extensive network of companies with Russian roots. At first glance, the seemingly inconspicuous companies that are part of or do business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which russia has decided to wage a large-scale war.

UNN also revealed that companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko cooperated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, companies within the GNT Group structure actively worked with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.