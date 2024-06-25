The National Bank has introduced a new 10-Hryvnia coin dedicated to combat medics

On Tuesday, June 25, the National Bank of Ukraine in one of the military hospitals in Kiev presented a new circulating coin with a face value of 10 UAH, which is dedicated to military doctors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Bank.

Details

It is noted that the new Coin has the usual 10 Hryvnia obverse and thematic reverse. In particular, according to circle on the reverse there are inscriptions: professionalism and mercy and medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the center, the emblem of the command of the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is depicted in relief, which is based on the "British" heraldic shield.

The central element of the shield is a cross, on which a stylized snake is superimposed, wrapped around the diver. The cross symbolizes the sign of comprehensive help and protection recognized in Europe and the world, and the snake wrapped around the diver is a symbol of medical forces. Camouflage pixels are schematically shown in the background - told in the NBU.

The National Bank noted that almost 10 million pieces of such circulating commemorative coins will gradually be introduced into cash circulation.

At the same time, part of the circulation will be formed into specially designed videos, the circulation of which is 20 thousand pieces. Sales of such copies will begin on July 2 of this year.

Recall

In the spring, the National Bank of Ukraine presented commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar ornament", dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.