Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3886 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107264 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123042 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191077 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234808 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144095 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369428 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181870 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The National Bank has introduced a new 10-Hryvnia coin dedicated to combat medics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12432 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has introduced a new coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias dedicated to military doctors, on the reverse of which the emblem of the medical troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is depicted.

The National Bank has introduced a new 10-Hryvnia coin dedicated to combat medics

On Tuesday, June 25, the National Bank of Ukraine  in one of the military hospitals in Kiev presented a new circulating coin with a face value of 10 UAH, which is dedicated to military doctors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Bank.

Details 

It is noted that the new Coin has the usual 10 Hryvnia obverse and thematic reverse. In particular, according to circle on the reverse there are inscriptions: professionalism and mercy and medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

In the center, the emblem of the command of the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is depicted in relief, which is based on the "British" heraldic shield. 

The central element of the shield is a cross, on which a stylized snake is superimposed, wrapped around the diver. The cross symbolizes the sign of comprehensive help and protection recognized in Europe and the world, and the snake wrapped around the diver is a symbol of medical forces. Camouflage pixels are schematically shown in the background

- told in the NBU. 

The National Bank noted that almost 10 million pieces of such circulating commemorative coins will gradually be introduced into cash circulation. 

At the same time, part of the circulation will be formed into specially designed videos, the circulation of which is 20 thousand pieces. Sales of such copies will begin on July 2 of this year.

Recall

In the spring, the National Bank of Ukraine presented commemorative coins "Ornek. Crimean Tatar ornament", dedicated to the traditional ornament of the Crimean Tatars, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
National Bank of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
