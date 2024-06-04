The National Bank explained one of the requirements of the IMF regarding financial inclusion

According to the requirements of the IMF for Ukraine, in order to receive the next tranche in a short time, financial inclusion must be carried out. This was stated by the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny, on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

For the first time, the IMF mentions one of the areas that were the subject of discussion in an official report on the results of the mission. Financial inclusion is a requirement of time, it is directly related to the task that the government, the NBU and each of us solve - says Lush.

According to him, financial inclusion includes:

Reintegration of territories;reintegration of Veterans;deduction of a new reality caused by the migration flow of the population.

Financial inclusion is something that should attract Ukrainians as much as possible to the opportunities that the financial system generates today and make it possible to get access to financial services, regardless of where a person is located he added.

Pyshny noted that the IMF, NBU and World Bank will conduct diagnostics of this issue in a very ambitious time frame.

recall

Funds in the amount of 2 2.2 billion allocated to Ukraine by the IMF will be used to finance budget needs and replenish the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank.

Ukraine and the IMF agreed on the fourth revision of the фінансування 15.6 billion financing program