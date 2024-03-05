$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23313 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 81672 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55987 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 241389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225887 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250413 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156329 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371899 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The MPs have an urgent and important task: Arakhamia comments on the cancellation of this week's Rada sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74474 views

MP David Arakhamia said that the Verkhovna Rada canceled this week's session so that MPs could fulfill an urgent task that affects partner assistance.

The MPs have an urgent and important task: Arakhamia comments on the cancellation of this week's Rada sessions

People's deputies will return to work in the session hall when they fulfill an urgent and important task that directly affects the assistance of partners. This is how the head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia, commented on the cancellation of the Verkhovna Rada's sessions this week, UNN reports.

We have repeatedly said that, similar to the work in constituencies, MPs will work more with the military - at the front line, in training centers, and in permanent deployment points. Now, our MPs have an urgent and important task in this area that directly affects the assistance of our partners. When it is completed, they will return to work in the session hall

- Arakhamia wrote on social media.

He noted that such things cannot be announced for security reasons. 

Arakhamia also reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Verkhovna Rada has been working in a continuous plenary session. 

This allows us, firstly, to meet at any time and make decisions, and secondly, to respond promptly to changes in the security situation, important deadlines or peculiarities of our partners' decision-making. Therefore, it is impossible to cancel what is going on both in fact and in accordance with the Rules of Procedure

- the MP said.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the Verkhovna Rada postponed the sessions that were supposed to take place this week. We are talking about March 6, 7 and 8.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
