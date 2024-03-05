The MPs have an urgent and important task: Arakhamia comments on the cancellation of this week's Rada sessions

People's deputies will return to work in the session hall when they fulfill an urgent and important task that directly affects the assistance of partners. This is how the head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia, commented on the cancellation of the Verkhovna Rada's sessions this week, UNN reports.

We have repeatedly said that, similar to the work in constituencies, MPs will work more with the military - at the front line, in training centers, and in permanent deployment points. Now, our MPs have an urgent and important task in this area that directly affects the assistance of our partners. When it is completed, they will return to work in the session hall - Arakhamia wrote on social media.

He noted that such things cannot be announced for security reasons.

Arakhamia also reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Verkhovna Rada has been working in a continuous plenary session.

This allows us, firstly, to meet at any time and make decisions, and secondly, to respond promptly to changes in the security situation, important deadlines or peculiarities of our partners' decision-making. Therefore, it is impossible to cancel what is going on both in fact and in accordance with the Rules of Procedure - the MP said.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the Verkhovna Rada postponed the sessions that were supposed to take place this week. We are talking about March 6, 7 and 8.