Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported how many Ukrainians died abroad last year and this year

In 2023, 9,644 Ukrainians died abroad under various circumstances, and 2,874 died during the first quarter of this year. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to a request.

"The full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation caused a significant number of Ukrainian residents to leave Ukraine for other countries, mostly to European countries," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that:

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as of mid-July 2024, there are about 6,579,700 Ukrainian citizens outside Ukraine, of which 6,021,400 are in European countries and 558,300 are in countries outside Europe);

According to the estimates of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, as of mid-August 2024, the estimated number of Ukrainian citizens abroad is 7.6 million, of whom 5.2 million or 68.4% are in the European Union member states; 200 thousand in the United Kingdom; 885 thousand in the United States; 400 thousand in Canada;

According to the UNHCR, since 24.02.2022, about 6.5 million Ukrainian citizens have gone abroad and received temporary protection status, including 1.2 million in Germany, 954 thousand in Poland, 339 thousand in the Czech Republic, 240 thousand in the United Kingdom, 203 thousand in Spain, 171 thousand in Italy, 120 thousand in Slovakia, 114 thousand in the Netherlands, 106 thousand in Ireland, and 80 thousand in Belgium.

"This has led to a multiple increase in the number of Ukrainian citizens living/staying in these countries. The number of crimes committed against our compatriots has also increased," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad regularly issue recommendations to citizens to avoid visiting places where they may become victims of crimes or possible aggressive behavior by participants in pro-Russian events.

We inform you that, according to the information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2023, 9644 Ukrainian citizens died/perished abroad under various circumstances, and in the first quarter of 2024 - 2874 - the Foreign Ministry said in its response to the request.

