Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported how many Ukrainians died abroad last year and this year

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported how many Ukrainians died abroad last year and this year

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported how many Ukrainians died abroad last year and this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108109 views

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, 9,644 Ukrainians died abroad in 2023, and 2,874 in the first quarter of 2024. About 7.6 million Ukrainians are living abroad, including 5.2 million in the EU.

In 2023, 9,644 Ukrainians died abroad under various circumstances, and 2,874 died during the first quarter of this year. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to a request.

Details

"The full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation caused a significant number of Ukrainian residents to leave Ukraine for other countries, mostly to European countries," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that:

  • According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as of mid-July 2024, there are about 6,579,700 Ukrainian citizens outside Ukraine, of which 6,021,400 are in European countries and 558,300 are in countries outside Europe); 
  • According to the estimates of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, as of mid-August 2024, the estimated number of Ukrainian citizens abroad is 7.6 million, of whom 5.2 million or 68.4% are in the European Union member states; 200 thousand in the United Kingdom; 885 thousand in the United States; 400 thousand in Canada; 
  • According to the UNHCR, since 24.02.2022, about 6.5 million Ukrainian citizens have gone abroad and received temporary protection status, including 1.2 million in Germany, 954 thousand in Poland, 339 thousand in the Czech Republic, 240 thousand in the United Kingdom, 203 thousand in Spain, 171 thousand in Italy, 120 thousand in Slovakia, 114 thousand in the Netherlands, 106 thousand in Ireland, and 80 thousand in Belgium.

Stabbing of a 15-year-old Ukrainian in Germany: the Foreign Ministry explains why no criminal case has been opened02.09.24, 13:40 • 79581 view

"This has led to a multiple increase in the number of Ukrainian citizens living/staying in these countries. The number of crimes committed against our compatriots has also increased," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad regularly issue recommendations to citizens to avoid visiting places where they may become victims of crimes or possible aggressive behavior by participants in pro-Russian events.

We inform you that, according to the information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2023, 9644 Ukrainian citizens died/perished abroad under various circumstances, and in the first quarter of 2024 - 2874

- the Foreign Ministry said in its response to the request.

Ukrainian found shot dead in Romania, criminal case opened31.08.24, 21:17 • 20380 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad

