Stabbing of a 15-year-old Ukrainian in Germany: the Foreign Ministry explains why no criminal case has been opened

Following an investigation into the attack on a 15-year-old Ukrainian in Germany, law enforcement officials concluded that the teenager was stabbed by a 13-year-old. In this regard, no criminal proceedings were opened against the child. The police reject the version that the attack was politically motivated or ethnically motivated. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to a request.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that according to available information, on the evening of May 19 in Dortmund, a minor citizen of Ukraine, together with two friends, entered into a conversation with two girls and a group of young people. Subsequently, a fight broke out between them, as a result of which the 15-year-old teenager was stabbed.

According to the information received from the Dortmund City Prosecutor's Office, the investigation concluded that the stab wounds to the 15-year-old Ukrainian were inflicted by a 13-year-old. In this regard, no criminal proceedings were opened against the child. The police reject the version that the attack was politically motivated or ethnically motivated - said in response to the request.

It is also noted that according to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf, the institution that provides consular support for the case, the 15-year-old victim was discharged from the medical facility after treatment.

Context

In May of this year, it was reported that a 15-year-old Ukrainian refugee was stabbed in a fight in the western German city of Dortmund.

Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany