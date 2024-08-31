Ukrainian found shot dead in Romania, criminal case opened

On Saturday morning, August 31, a citizen of Ukraine was found shot in the head in a house in the county of Botoshani, Romania. This was reported by News.ro, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators found a hunting rifle near the body. According to sources close to the investigation, the man arrived in Romania a few days ago and allegedly crossed the border illegally with another Ukrainian. Both lived in the same house.

Representatives of the Botosani County Police Inspectorate reported that at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from a resident of the commune, Gheorghe Enescu, that a dead Ukrainian citizen was in his house.

“The police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the information and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, with a hunting rifle next to him. Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” law enforcement officials said.

A criminal case has now been opened under articles on negligent homicide, violation of the regime for handling weapons and ammunition, and qualified smuggling.

