Ukrainian found shot dead in Romania, criminal case opened

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222242 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165742 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211277 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198344 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109792 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106679 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91106 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82517 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51977 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224655 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212274 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82517 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157883 views
Ukrainian found shot dead in Romania, criminal case opened

Ukrainian found shot dead in Romania, criminal case opened

 • 20381 views

A 26-year-old Ukrainian citizen is found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Romania. Police are investigating the case as a negligent homicide, violation of the weapons regime and smuggling.

 On Saturday morning, August 31, a citizen of Ukraine was found shot in the head in a house in the county of Botoshani, Romania. This was reported by News.ro, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators found a hunting rifle near the body. According to sources close to the investigation, the man arrived in Romania a few days ago and allegedly crossed the border illegally with another Ukrainian. Both lived in the same house.

Representatives of the Botosani County Police Inspectorate reported that at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from a resident of the commune, Gheorghe Enescu, that a dead Ukrainian citizen was in his house.

“The police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the information and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, with a hunting rifle next to him. Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” law enforcement officials said.

A criminal case has now been opened under articles on negligent homicide, violation of the regime for handling weapons and ammunition, and qualified smuggling.

Romanian Defense Ministry submits to Parliament a draft law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

