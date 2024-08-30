Romanian Defense Ministry submits to Parliament a draft law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has submitted a bill to the Romanian parliament that provides for the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. MPs will be able to consider the bill at the autumn session, which begins next week. This was reported by the Romanian service of Radio Liberty, UNN reported.

Details

The Romanian parliament has received for discussion and voting at the autumn session, which begins next week, on September 2, a draft law written by the Ministry of National Defense, which provides for the transfer of the Patriot missile system to Ukraine - the publication writes.

The document states that “the transfer will help strengthen Romania's position as a provider of regional security and consolidate its partnership with the United States.

The Ministry of Defense notes that it will supply one of seven Patriot systems in the 3+ configuration purchased from the United States. Four of them have already arrived in Romania - two are operational. The other three will arrive in Romania in the near future - the publication adds.

For reference

The 3+ configuration is the most advanced variant of the Patriot defense system and is used by the United States and nearly 20 other allies. This configuration is based on highly effective radar systems and advanced air-to-air interceptor missiles called PAC-3, which can engage ballistic missiles at a range of up to 20 kilometers.

The battery contains four PAC-3 missiles, as opposed to the previous PAC-2 version, which contains only one. The Patriot system costs about $1 billion, and each missile costs almost $4 million.

Recall

In July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Romania, which, among other things, provides for the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine .