Romanian Defense Ministry submits to Parliament a draft law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213124 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157498 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144983 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112616 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194069 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 99381 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 74559 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105132 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101930 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220526 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

11:06 AM • 36056 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

08:56 AM • 49891 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152606 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156570 views
Romanian Defense Ministry submits to Parliament a draft law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Romanian Defense Ministry submits to Parliament a draft law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22663 views

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has submitted a bill to parliament on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. The document envisages the transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most advanced 3+ configuration.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has submitted a bill to the Romanian parliament that provides for the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. MPs will be able to consider the bill at the autumn session, which begins next week. This was reported by the Romanian service of Radio Liberty, UNN reported.

Details

The Romanian parliament has received for discussion and voting at the autumn session, which begins next week, on September 2, a draft law written by the Ministry of National Defense, which provides for the transfer of the Patriot missile system to Ukraine

- the publication writes.

The document states that “the transfer will help strengthen Romania's position as a provider of regional security and consolidate its partnership with the United States.

The Ministry of Defense notes that it will supply one of seven Patriot systems in the 3+ configuration purchased from the United States. Four of them have already arrived in Romania - two are operational. The other three will arrive in Romania in the near future

- the publication adds.

For reference

The 3+ configuration is the most advanced variant of the Patriot defense system and is used by the United States and nearly 20 other allies. This configuration is based on highly effective radar systems and advanced air-to-air interceptor missiles called PAC-3, which can engage ballistic missiles at a range of up to 20 kilometers.

The battery contains four PAC-3 missiles, as opposed to the previous PAC-2 version, which contains only one. The Patriot system costs about $1 billion, and each missile costs almost $4 million.

Recall

In July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Romania, which, among other things, provides for the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising