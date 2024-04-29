The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies statements about alleged partial derogation from the Human Rights Convention

Recently, the media reported that Ukraine has submitted an application to the Council of Europe for a partial derogation from the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this is a regular practice that has been carried out since February 2022 in connection with the beginning of a full-scale invasion and the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine periodically and regularly sends to international organizations information prepared by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on derogations from obligations under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Pursuant to the provisions of the Convention and the Covenant, our state has been providing such information since 2015 in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - the Foreign Ministry said.

Information is provided on a regular basis after the extension of martial law in Ukraine. In April 2024, Ukraine once again clarified the list of existing restrictions and reduced it. This was the twentieth notification since 2015. All notifications made by Ukraine on derogation from obligations are publicly available - the Foreign Ministry added.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has updated the list of rights and freedoms that may be restricted in Ukraine and informed the European Council about it.

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska statedthat in April Ukraine did not suspend the protection of rights, but rather removed the warnings about the restriction of a number of rights.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat in April Ukraine did not suspend the protection of human rights, but rather partially lifted the restrictions that had been applied earlier.