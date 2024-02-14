The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan until 2030

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101895 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128680 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129838 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169281 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275531 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101572 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85395 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81976 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94337 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34858 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240813 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103695 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103827 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120133 views
Actual
The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan until 2030

The Ministry of Economy presented the draft National Energy and Climate Plan until 2030

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23623 views

The Ministry of Economy has released the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which outlines goals for Ukraine's energy sector for 2025-2030, including decarbonization of the energy sector by 2050 and the economy as a whole by 2060.

The Ministry of Economy has released the draft National Energy and Climate Plan, which presents goals and plans for the energy sector from 2025 to 2030, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Economy notes that the draft National Energy and Climate Plan released for public discussion is a strategic document aimed at harmonizing energy and climate policies to ensure sustainable development and economic recovery of Ukraine. Such plans are a requirement for all EU member states and contracting parties to the Energy Community.

The development of the National Plan and its further implementation is one of the most important tasks in the process of our country's membership in the European Union. This Plan provides an understanding of our further actions, and its implementation will become the foundation for a green transition and open up significant business opportunities for us in the energy sector, processing industry, green steel production and other industries

- said Deputy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev.

The document envisages the implementation of key energy and climate measures related to the five dimensions of the Energy Union.

It includes a decarbonization plan:

  • reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 65% compared to 1990 levels;
  • climate neutrality of Ukraine's energy sector by 2050; climate neutrality (for the economy as a whole) by 2060;
  • decommissioning of coal-fired generation by 2035; reduction of methane emissions by 30% by 2030;
  • strengthening the adaptive capacity and resilience of social, economic and environmental systems to climate change;
  • Increasing the use of alternative fuels (biofuels or their mixtures) and electricity in the transportation sector to 50% by 2030.

An energy efficiency plan has also been developed, which stipulates that electricity consumption in 2030 should not exceed 72,224 thousand tons of oil equivalent, and final energy consumption should not exceed 42,168 thousand tons of oil equivalent. The total amount of energy saved in end-use for 2021-2030 should be at least 16,405 thousand tons of oil equivalent.

The third point of the plan is energy security, which will include:

  • reducing the level of import dependence to 33%;
  • deepening the diversification of sources and routes of energy supplies from third countries at the level of no more than 30% from one supplier and reducing the share of one supplier in the nuclear fuel market to 60%.

The fourth point of the plan is the domestic energy market: electricity and gas. The action plans will provide for 10% integration of Ukraine's energy system with ENTSO-E countries by 2030; integration of Ukraine's electricity and gas markets with the European market; free energy prices for all consumers with effective mechanisms to support vulnerable groups of the population; and ensuring that energy market players do not have a debt burden.

They discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy markets into the EU: Galushchenko meets with European Commissioner for Energy13.02.24, 15:24 • 60275 views

The plan also envisages the introduction of "smart metering" of electricity and "smart grids"; reduction of power outages to 150 minutes in urban areas and 300 minutes in rural areas (by 2050) and reduction of technological losses in grids by at least 30% by 2030.

Image

In addition, the plan envisages increasing and promoting biomethane production; ensuring 100% of gas metering; introducing accurate and complete commercial gas metering; achieving adequate domestic production; and free pricing with mechanisms to support vulnerable consumers.

13.04.23, 06:21 • 1567980 views

The fifth point of the plan provides for the development and financing of innovation and research in the clean technology, renewable energy and low-carbon production sectors; implementation of clean energy solutions and low-carbon technologies and improvement of competitiveness.

Recall

In December, at the COP28 climate summit, Ukraine presented the initial version of the National Energy and Climate Plan for 2025-2030. The Ministry of Economy reported that the plan calls for increasing the share of renewable energy sources and reducing emissions.

EU to unveil 2040 climate targets amid political tensions and criticism from right-wing - AFP06.02.24, 10:43 • 26721 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising