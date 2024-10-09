The Ministry of Defense authorized 175 new models of vehicles for use in the Armed Forces

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138722 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95101 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108817 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110920 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39862 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47315 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188329 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141339 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141437 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154547 views
Actual
The Ministry of Defense authorized 175 new models of vehicles for use in the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense authorized 175 new models of vehicles for use in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16057 views

Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have received 175 new vehicles, including 76 of domestic production. The new vehicles include electric motorcycles, amphibians, pickup trucks, tactical vehicles and other specialized equipment.

Since the beginning of the year, 175 vehicles have been put into service in the Defense Forces, including 76 of domestic production. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking not only about tactical combat vehicles or pickup trucks, but a wide range of equipment that is essential for the Defense Forces

- emphasized Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

According to him, the codified equipment includes modern electric and gasoline motorcycles, ATVs, hexacycles, all-terrain buggies, amphibians, pickups, tactical combat vehicles, tankers, cranes, car repair shops, backhoe loaders, technical assistance vehicles, evacuation and truck tractors, mobile bath and laundry complexes, trailers and semi-trailers, etc.

Out of 175 new motor vehicles, more than half were codified during the third quarter. Among domestic novelties:

  • unique silent electric motorcycle Atom Military, 
  • six-wheeled Polaris hexacycles, 
  • TAKHA amphibious vehicle, 
  • ten-wheeled off-road vehicle “TAKHA 3400”, 
  • ultra-low Varan buggy, etc.

Among the foreign models of vehicles approved for use in the Defense Forces this year are MAN, IVECO, SCANIA trucks, VOLVO and DAF tractors, PEUGEOT LANDTREK, TOYOTA HILUX, MITSUBISHI L200 pickups, CAT 428 backhoe loader, and DAEWOO pyrotechnic machines.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized more than 900 weapons , 600 of which are domestically produced. This is significantly higher than in 2023, when 405 models were codified.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising