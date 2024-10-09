The Ministry of Defense authorized 175 new models of vehicles for use in the Armed Forces

Since the beginning of the year, 175 vehicles have been put into service in the Defense Forces, including 76 of domestic production. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking not only about tactical combat vehicles or pickup trucks, but a wide range of equipment that is essential for the Defense Forces - emphasized Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

According to him, the codified equipment includes modern electric and gasoline motorcycles, ATVs, hexacycles, all-terrain buggies, amphibians, pickups, tactical combat vehicles, tankers, cranes, car repair shops, backhoe loaders, technical assistance vehicles, evacuation and truck tractors, mobile bath and laundry complexes, trailers and semi-trailers, etc.

Out of 175 new motor vehicles, more than half were codified during the third quarter. Among domestic novelties:

unique silent electric motorcycle Atom Military,

six-wheeled Polaris hexacycles,

TAKHA amphibious vehicle,

ten-wheeled off-road vehicle “TAKHA 3400”,

ultra-low Varan buggy, etc.

Among the foreign models of vehicles approved for use in the Defense Forces this year are MAN, IVECO, SCANIA trucks, VOLVO and DAF tractors, PEUGEOT LANDTREK, TOYOTA HILUX, MITSUBISHI L200 pickups, CAT 428 backhoe loader, and DAEWOO pyrotechnic machines.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized more than 900 weapons , 600 of which are domestically produced. This is significantly higher than in 2023, when 405 models were codified.