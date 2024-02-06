The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food told how subsidies to farmers will be distributed in 2024

This year, farmers will continue to receive assistance and subsidies for livestock. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry informs that farmers, including those from the de-occupied regions, can once again benefit from government support programs. In particular, budget subsidies for cattle, goats and sheep will be restored.

Agrarians from the de-occupied territories who cultivate up to 120 hectares will be able to receive UAH 8 thousand of non-refundable aid per hectare. Farmers from the regions that were not occupied will receive UAH 4 thousand. Budget subsidies are also provided for farmers who keep cows, goats and sheep. Farmers with 3 to 100 cows will receive UAH 7,000 per head, while those with up to 500 goats and sheep will receive UAH 2,000 per head.

Land reclamation reform will also continue.

This year's state budget allocates UAH 200 million to compensate agricultural entrepreneurs for the purchase of irrigation equipment. This includes sprinklers, pipe laying, water supply, and drip irrigation - said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

He noted that in 2024, the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture was launched. Entrepreneurs who cultivate up to 500 hectares now have the opportunity to receive a loan guarantee. In addition, the main programs to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs - Affordable Loans 5-7-9 and grants for the development of gardens and greenhouses - were extended. The maximum grant amount for greenhouses is UAH 7 million and for gardens is UAH 10 million.

