The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food told how subsidies to farmers will be distributed in 2024

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101874 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128653 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129820 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244240 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101553 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85301 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81890 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94244 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254907 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240803 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3022 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128660 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103690 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103822 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120128 views
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food told how subsidies to farmers will be distributed in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47102 views

In 2024, farmers in Ukraine will continue to receive state aid. In particular, budget subsidies for cattle, goats and sheep will be restored.

This year, farmers will continue to receive assistance and subsidies for livestock. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry informs that farmers, including those from the de-occupied regions, can once again benefit from government support programs. In particular, budget subsidies for cattle, goats and sheep will be restored.

Agrarians from the de-occupied territories who cultivate up to 120 hectares will be able to receive UAH 8 thousand of non-refundable aid per hectare. Farmers from the regions that were not occupied will receive UAH 4 thousand. Budget subsidies are also provided for farmers who keep cows, goats and sheep. Farmers with 3 to 100 cows will receive UAH 7,000 per head, while those with up to 500 goats and sheep will receive UAH 2,000 per head.

Land reclamation reform will also continue.

This year's state budget allocates UAH 200 million to compensate agricultural entrepreneurs for the purchase of irrigation equipment. This includes sprinklers, pipe laying, water supply, and drip irrigation

- said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

He noted that in 2024, the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture was launched. Entrepreneurs who cultivate up to 500 hectares now have the opportunity to receive a loan guarantee. In addition, the main programs to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs - Affordable Loans 5-7-9 and grants for the development of gardens and greenhouses - were extended. The maximum grant amount for greenhouses is UAH 7 million and for gardens is UAH 10 million.

Zelensky discusses support for business and farmers in Cherkasy region05.02.24, 23:56 • 104744 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising