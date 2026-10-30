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The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland became one of the 25 winners of Instagram's "2026 Rings" award. He received a blue profile background and exclusive tools.

The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background

Manchester City and Norway national team forward Erling Haaland has become one of the winners of Instagram’s prestigious "2026 Rings" award, which recognizes the most creative content creators. For his achievements on social media and his sense of humor, Haaland received elite status — a blue profile background and exclusive tools for creating posts. Instagram reported this, UNN reports.

Details

Last year, we introduced "Rings" to the world — an Instagram award that recognizes those who are not afraid to take risks in their creativity. We are delighted to bring back this award for the second year in a row and honor a new wave of creative individuals for their creativity. Over the past year, we have watched creators whose work sparks discussion and shapes culture both on Instagram and beyond it

 — Instagram said.

The social network noted that each creator brings something unique to Instagram, and that the company wanted to find ways to properly recognize this.

The winners of the "2026 Rings" competition can give their space a more personal look thanks to an expanded selection of profile background colors and the ability to add a personal touch to the "like" button. This year, the profile banner also offers the opportunity to get to know all 25 winners, inviting people to explore the creativity, perspectives, and personalities behind each golden ring.

Among the competition’s winners is Erling Haaland, a forward for the Norway national team and England’s Manchester City, who has 76.6 million followers.

Haaland’s profile now has a blue background, and he also has exclusive features for creating content.

Haaland successfully combines his football career with the role of a blogger, filming funny videos on Instagram.

He readily jokes about himself, posts jokes on Snapchat, where he calls Shrek his "twin," communicates with his followers, and is not afraid to look funny.

For example, Haaland recently posted a picture in which he compared himself with the stars of the "Home Alone" series.

Haaland also films various videos with well-known bloggers, including MrBeast. 

Two YouTubers

— Haaland joked on Instagram, posting a photo with MrBeast. 

In addition, Erling Haaland has become recognizable thanks to his appearance. His long blond hair, which he ties up with colorful Kknekki hair ties, has become an element of his personal brand. However, Haaland recently got a haircut and now has short hair.

His image has been appreciated by well-known brands, including KFC, Axe, Rexona, Crocs, and others.

Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme21.09.26, 19:27 • 9453 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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