More than half of German citizens support continuing aid to Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia. At the same time, attitudes toward assistance differ significantly depending on the region of residence and political preferences. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Forsa Institute for Stern magazine, reports UNN.

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According to the study, 53% of Germans consider the government’s decision to continue supporting Ukraine until the end of the war to be the right one. Some 45% of respondents oppose such a commitment, while another 2% have not decided how to answer.

The greatest support for Ukraine was recorded in the western part of Germany, where 55% of those surveyed supported continuing aid. In contrast, in the east of the country, 59% of respondents oppose such a policy.

How attitudes toward Ukraine depend on political views

Supporters of the Green Party are the most active in backing continued assistance – 85%.

Among voters of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the figure is 75% each. Among supporters of the Left Party, it is 70%.

The majority of supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) take the opposite position. In particular, 84% of its voters oppose Germany continuing to support Ukraine until the end of the war.

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