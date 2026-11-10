The majority of Germans support aiding Ukraine until the end of the war, but opponents prevail in the eastern part of the country

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
05:36 AM • 4808 views
It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi
05:33 AM • 5012 views
Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia
04:16 AM • 11590 views
Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites
03:55 AM • 12718 views
Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatumsVideo
03:16 AM • 11125 views
Kushner and Witkoff may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future for talks on ending the war – CBS News
02:36 AM • 11003 views
The new "Geran killer" was tested in Ukraine; the American AA Lancer 7 drone reaches speeds of up to 400 km/h
01:56 AM • 10997 views
Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio
01:16 AM • 10077 views
Trump assessed the likelihood of a new military operation against Iran and said he supported a naval blockade by Arab countries
12:16 AM • 10804 views
Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FT
November 9, 11:16 PM • 11745 views
The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Additional teams of power engineers have already been formed: where the electricity situation in Ukraine is particularly difficultNovember 9, 08:06 PM • 11246 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated 59 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector; there are wounded - General StaffNovember 9, 08:34 PM • 10120 views
Zelenskyy honored Daria Astafieva with a state award, for which the singer received an orderNovember 9, 09:09 PM • 7040 views
Neighbors described what the shooter from Krakow who killed 9 people was like and revealed unexpected details about his lifeNovember 9, 10:04 PM • 10963 views
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is knownNovember 9, 10:51 PM • 12784 views
Publications
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 27863 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State BudgetNovember 9, 03:25 PM • 29644 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
November 9, 02:33 PM • 27595 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billionNovember 9, 02:15 PM • 26662 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 63145 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Astafieva Daria Viktorivna
Robert De Niro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died05:53 AM • 118 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner Bros05:06 AM • 2140 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 4004 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her family02:05 AM • 4694 views
Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money back01:05 AM • 4402 views
Actual
Film
Series
Starlink
Technology
Social network

The majority of Germans support aiding Ukraine until the end of the war, but opponents prevail in the eastern part of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

53% of Germans support aiding Ukraine until the end of the war. In the eastern part of the country, 59% are opposed, while among AfD voters, the figure is 84%.

The majority of Germans support aiding Ukraine until the end of the war, but opponents prevail in the eastern part of the country

More than half of German citizens support continuing aid to Ukraine until the end of the war with Russia. At the same time, attitudes toward assistance differ significantly depending on the region of residence and political preferences. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Forsa Institute for Stern magazine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, 53% of Germans consider the government’s decision to continue supporting Ukraine until the end of the war to be the right one. Some 45% of respondents oppose such a commitment, while another 2% have not decided how to answer.

The greatest support for Ukraine was recorded in the western part of Germany, where 55% of those surveyed supported continuing aid. In contrast, in the east of the country, 59% of respondents oppose such a policy.

How attitudes toward Ukraine depend on political views

Supporters of the Green Party are the most active in backing continued assistance – 85%.

Among voters of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the figure is 75% each. Among supporters of the Left Party, it is 70%.

The majority of supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) take the opposite position. In particular, 84% of its voters oppose Germany continuing to support Ukraine until the end of the war.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT 09.11.26, 18:57 • 9360 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Alternative for Germany
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Germany
Ukraine