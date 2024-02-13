ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128645 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129816 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171322 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177827 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244235 views

The main value is the life of our soldier: Syrsky compares losses of Russia and Ukraine in the war

The main value is the life of our soldier: Syrsky compares losses of Russia and Ukraine in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29168 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers is the highest priority, unlike the Russian command.

In an interview with the German TV channel ZDF, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the main task and the main value for Ukraine is the lives of our military, UNN reports.

For us, the main task and the main value is the life of our soldiers, officers, and those combat units that are directly performing combat missions. We cannot afford the kind of attitude that Russian commanders have, where they practice "meat assaults." I would rather leave some position, but I will not allow the death of all personnel. And for them, the value of a soldier's life is practically zero. And we can see it 

- Syrsky said.

He added that Russian losses are 7-8 times higher than Ukrainian ones.

"In general, losses are a very sensitive topic for everyone. For any country, any society," Syrsky summarized.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statedthat Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength and spirit to defend their territory from Russian occupiers, but need constant support to do so.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

