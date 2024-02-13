The main value is the life of our soldier: Syrsky compares losses of Russia and Ukraine in the war

In an interview with the German TV channel ZDF, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the main task and the main value for Ukraine is the lives of our military, UNN reports.

For us, the main task and the main value is the life of our soldiers, officers, and those combat units that are directly performing combat missions. We cannot afford the kind of attitude that Russian commanders have, where they practice "meat assaults." I would rather leave some position, but I will not allow the death of all personnel. And for them, the value of a soldier's life is practically zero. And we can see it - Syrsky said.

He added that Russian losses are 7-8 times higher than Ukrainian ones.

"In general, losses are a very sensitive topic for everyone. For any country, any society," Syrsky summarized.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine statedthat Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength and spirit to defend their territory from Russian occupiers, but need constant support to do so.