The leader of the “OUN volunteer movement” Nikolay Kokhanivsky was killed in the war - social networks

The leader of the "OUN volunteer movement" Mykola Kokhanivsky was killed in the Kharkiv direction. About it UNN writes with reference to the Facebook page of Kokhanivsky.

Details

On Kokhanivsky's Facebook page, Ukrainian politician Alexander Doniy announced Kokhanivsky's death. Subsequently, he added that Kokhanovsky's death was confirmed by his wife.

It should be noted that the widow of dissident Stepan Khmara, Roksolana Khmara, was the first to announce his death on Facebook, noting that he died near Volchansk.

But later she deleted or hid the post where she reported the death.

For reference

Mykola Kokhanivsky was born on May 25, 1971 in the village of Priazovskoye, Zaporizhia region.

In 2011, he joined the OUN, taking the oath of allegiance to Ukraine. With the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014 in the East, on the basis of the first Kiev hundred, the OUN named after Yevgeny Konovalets began forming a combat-ready unit to protect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Recall

