The largest raptor of Polissya caught in a photo lens in the Chornobyl Reserve

The largest raptor of Polissya, the white-tailed eagle, was caught on camera in the Chornobyl reserve in Kyiv region. This was reported by the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, UNN reports .

Greatness, focus, confidence and strength - that's what you can see in these photos, - the statement said.

It is the largest bird of prey in Polissya, and even in the whole of Ukraine. In terms of size and body weight, the eagle is second only to the black vulture, which lives in the mountains of Crimea.

Currently, ornithologists estimate the domestic population of the white-tailed deer at 180-200 pairs.

