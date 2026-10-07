The Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill halted production following the enemy missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
The mill’s production and warehouse facilities, equipment, and utilities were damaged by the missile strike. Production has been halted, and no employees were injured.
Today, the Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill was attacked by enemy missiles for the third time in the past six months; production has been halted, UNN reports, citing a statement from the mill.
Production and storage facilities sustained serious damage; equipment and engineering utilities were damaged
The powerful explosions caused fires, which emergency services are still working to extinguish.
Production is currently halted; none of the employees were injured.
We would add
The Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill is a pulp and paper industry enterprise that manufactures cardboard, corrugated packaging, and sanitary and hygiene products.
The enterprise manufactures a wide range of products:
• toilet paper (the well-known brands "Obukhiv 65", "Di', "Dyvo Premio", "Dyvo Biznes");
• paper towels (standard, large rolls, and V-fold interfold towels for the HORECA segment);
• paper napkins of various sizes and colors.
Kyiv region was struck by Russian drones and ballistic missiles: warehouses damaged and fires broke out 07.10.26, 08:59 • 4090 views