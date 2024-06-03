The KCSA claims that it did not coordinate the holding of the Equality March in the metro and calls for choosing a different location

The city authorities did not coordinate the holding of an Equality March in the Kiev Metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose a different location. And they note that in the event of a March, responsibility for compliance with all security measures is assigned to the organizers, reports UNN with reference to KCSA.

In addition, the KCSA drew attention to the statements distributed by some Telegram channels about the alleged stopping of metro traffic for the duration of the Equality March and the allocation of funds from the city budget for its organization-absolutely do not correspond to reality and, obviously, are designed to outrage society and destabilize the situation in the capital.

We understand that human rights and awareness-raising measures aimed at promoting equality are also important under martial law. However, the Kiev Metro is a dual – use facility and part of the city's critical infrastructure.it is always high-risk areas due to limited space, train schedules, and high passenger traffic. We cannot endanger event participants and passengers. Therefore, in order to avoid possible provocations, we cannot allow the Equality March to be held in the Metro - explained the first deputy chairman of KCSA Nikolay Povoroznik.

As noted in the Department of youth and sports of KCSA, mass events during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine can take place only if all the requirements of security measures, the legislation of Ukraine in the field of civil protection of participants in the event under martial law, the requirements of the rules of improvement of the city of Kiev are mandatory.

The Department recommends refraining from holding events that involve the accumulation of a significant number of people, and notes that in the event of holding them, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures is assigned to the organizers.

The organization " Kyivpride "reportedthat this year's March will take place on June 16 in the capital's Metro.