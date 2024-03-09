The Russian corporation Rostec, which is engaged in the theft of old technologies, plans to use the industrial capacities of the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

Details

This is a resin production facility based on the capacities of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Donetsk. Thus, the institute may become part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

As a result, everything that Russia touches becomes a continuous military base, because Russia brings only war and death to the world, - the statement said.

Recall

The Kremlin adopted regulations to stimulate mining in the occupied Ukrainian territories in order to obtain raw materials needed for the operation of seized metallurgical enterprises.