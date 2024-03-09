$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 80950 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The invaders intend to establish production at one of the seized enterprises in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100306 views

The Russian corporation Rostec plans to set up resin production at the seized facilities of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry in occupied Donetsk, making it part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The invaders intend to establish production at one of the seized enterprises in the occupied territories

The Russian corporation Rostec, which is engaged in the theft of old technologies, plans to use the industrial capacities of the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

Details

This is a resin production facility based on the capacities of the Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Donetsk. Thus, the institute may become part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

As a result, everything that Russia touches becomes a continuous military base, because Russia brings only war and death to the world,

- the statement said.

Recall

The Kremlin adopted regulations to stimulate mining in the occupied Ukrainian territories in order to obtain raw materials needed for the operation of seized metallurgical enterprises.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
