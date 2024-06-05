The invaders hit the Zaporozhye region 440 times in a day

Over the past day, the occupation forces conducted 440 attacks aimed at 7 civilian settlements in the Zaporizhia region. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

The enemy launched an air strike on Shiroky, located in the Pologovsky district. Additionally, 192 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

Since the beginning of the day, 15 attacks from rocket and artillery systems aimed at Gulyai-pole, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Levadnoye have been recorded. In addition, 232 attacks caused damage to the territories of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

During the day, 7 reports of housing destruction were registered. Fortunately, the civilians were not injured.

