In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the enemy continues to develop repressions on the vertical - they began to train "bailiffs" on the tot, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, the fictional "technical university"should train future cerbers of the regime for federal service. Recruitment starts in June and immediately "students" will go to practice.

In addition, the National Resistance Center called for reporting future "bailiffs" by reference, so that no one escapes punishment.

