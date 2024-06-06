The invaders began training "bailiffs" in a fictional " Technical University”
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers in the Kherson region are preparing "bailiffs" to apply their repressive measures. Recruitment starts in June and immediately “students” will go to practice.
In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the enemy continues to develop repressions on the vertical - they began to train "bailiffs" on the tot, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.
According to the Center, the fictional "technical university"should train future cerbers of the regime for federal service. Recruitment starts in June and immediately "students" will go to practice.
Occupiers classified registers of” nationalized " property - Center for National Resistance03.06.24, 17:22 • 21194 views
In addition, the National Resistance Center called for reporting future "bailiffs" by reference, so that no one escapes punishment.
Invaders conduct inventory of seized lands in Zaporizhia - National Resistance Center01.06.24, 16:38 • 37934 views