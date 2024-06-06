The invaders began training "bailiffs" in a fictional " Technical University”

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39154 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243820 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164395 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75732 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110143 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34950 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48398 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84145 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222132 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221384 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24985 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110143 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112504 views
The invaders began training "bailiffs" in a fictional " Technical University”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22126 views

Russian occupiers in the Kherson region are preparing "bailiffs" to apply their repressive measures. Recruitment starts in June and immediately “students” will go to practice.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the enemy continues to develop repressions on the vertical - they began to train "bailiffs" on the tot, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, the fictional "technical university"should train future cerbers of the regime for federal service. Recruitment starts in June and immediately "students" will go to practice.

Occupiers classified registers of” nationalized " property - Center for National Resistance03.06.24, 17:22 • 21194 views

In addition, the National Resistance Center called for reporting future "bailiffs" by reference, so that no one escapes punishment.

Invaders conduct inventory of seized lands in Zaporizhia - National Resistance Center01.06.24, 16:38 • 37934 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

