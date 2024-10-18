The IMF will hold a meeting today to review the program for Ukraine
UNN
The IMF Board will meet today for the 5th review of Ukraine's program. A successful outcome and a $1.1 billion tranche is expected, which will be the third of four planned reviews this year.
A meeting of the IMF Board and a review of Ukraine's program are scheduled for today. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
The MP noted that the review will be successful.
"Today, in a couple of hours, the IMF Board is scheduled to meet and the 5th review of Ukraine's program is scheduled to be successful. After that, we will receive a $1.1 billion tranche. This will be the 3rd of 4 reviews scheduled for this year," the MP said.
Recall
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
On September 13, the Prime Minister announced that Ukraine would soon receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund.