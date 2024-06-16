The Holy See is in constant contact with the governments of Ukraine and Russia and is ready to mediate in the exchange of prisoners - Vatican spokesman

The Holy See is constantly in contact with the governments of Ukraine and Russia and is ready to mediate in negotiations between the countries on the exchange of prisoners. This was stated by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

The Holy See is shocked by the problem of abduction of children and is doing everything to return them to their parents in Ukraine. This situation is not pleasant. We must speed up the process of their return at any time. They must be returned from Russia. As for the prisoners, there is also a lot of information that they are in a condition that has nothing to do with the principles of the Geneva Convention. We need to raise this issue again and again. The Holy See is constantly in contact with the governments of Ukraine and Russia and is ready to mediate in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on this issue, - Parolin said.

