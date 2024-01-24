The head of the Ministry of Health spoke about Ukraine's preparations for possible pandemics of infectious diseases, including X

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The head of the Ministry of Health spoke about Ukraine's preparations for possible pandemics of infectious diseases, including X

Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the country is ready for possible pandemics, including "disease X". The readiness is due to improved human resources and infrastructure, as well as global partnerships.

Health care institutions have managed to provide human resources, improve their material and technical base, and launch a global partnership that allows them to be prepared for any possible infectious disease pandemics, including disease X.

This was announced during a briefing by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, reports UNN.

Details

Lyashko said that at the 77th World Health Organization Assembly, which will be held at the end of May, countries may potentially consider a new pandemic agreement that will regulate mechanisms for dealing with a potential pandemic X.

Now everyone is preparing their healthcare systems for a potentially new pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of a particular infectious disease," Lyashko said. He emphasized that Ukraine is no different from other countries, and is also doing certain things to make this system work in the country. "We have identified three components that are key to preparedness. These are people, a strong laboratory network, and global partnerships. Regarding people, over the past three years we have reorganized the network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- Lyashko added.

The Minister added that Ukraine is funding healthcare institutions to respond to a possible pandemic.

In 2023, 193 healthcare institutions received an additional package from the National Health Service of Ukraine called "preparedness to respond to epidemics or outbreaks of infectious diseases". We have spent UAH 2 billion 385 million on this preparedness. The requirements stipulate that the funds are used to finance specialists who need to undergo relevant trainings, equip intensive care units, and purchase the necessary equipment

- Lyashko said.

In addition, he said, these institutions stock a so-called "medical basket" that includes appropriate medicines, which allows them to be ready to respond immediately during a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease.

We have provided human resources, improved the material and technical base and launched a global partnership that allows us to be prepared (for possible pandemics)."

- Lyashko said. 

The Health Minister also said that Pandemic X can be any disease that can appear suddenly and lead to the same situation as during the coronavirus.

Recall

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the importance of preparing for the new "disease X", expressing hope that countries will reach a Pandemic Compact by May this year. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

