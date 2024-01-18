ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Collective concept of possible pathology - Golubovska on "disease X"

Collective concept of possible pathology - Golubovska on "disease X"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24976 views

According to infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovska, "disease X" is a term for a potential pathology with pandemic potential.

"Disease X" doesn't exist yet. It is a collective term for a possible pathology that could cause a pandemic. The term is used to refer to a recently discovered pathogen or any known pathogen with recently acquired pandemic potential. This was reported by the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska, reports UNN.

Many people ask about disease X and the forum on it in Davos. I will try to be brief. Disease X does not exist yet. It is a collective term for a possible pathology that could cause a pandemic. The term was coined back in 2017, used to refer to a recently discovered pathogen or any known pathogen with recently acquired pandemic potential. I wrote about this a long time ago, including the pathogens under discussion

- Golubovska wrote on Facebook.

Golubovska noted that COVID-19 was the first disease X.

"And back in 2021, the WHO announced the risks of a new epidemic, a more deadly epidemic, we also talked about it a lot in the media. In fact, there were a whole series of statements earlier, even before Covid. We safely at this time killed systems to counter biological threats, i.e. preparedness," - said Golubovska.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season in Ukraine, 595 people have died from COVID-19, including four children - Ministry of Health16.01.2024, 10:58 • 25357 views

Commenting on what to talk about at the economic forum, she emphasized that it is about encouraging countries to join the Pandemic Treaty by May 2024.

"That we should prepare to finance, fight misinformation and, most importantly, encourage countries to join the Pandemic Treaty, an international agreement that will unite countries to fight disease X, by May 2024. Getting a significant number of signatures from WHO member countries will not be easy, and has been fought over for more than a year. For example, there is a clear split in the US, where the Republican Party has openly opposed the agreement, saying that WHO will get additional powers, so much depends on the US elections. Pharmaceutical companies are also wary of the agreement and its stance on allowing waivers of intellectual property rights when circumstances warrant..." - Golubovska wrote.

She said lessons need to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid them in the future.

"All in all, don't panic just yet. Our task is to draw conclusions from the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to avoid them in the future ... for unfortunately no one will do them for us ..." - she added.

Supplement

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreisus noted the importance of preparing for a new "disease X", expressing hope that countries will reach an agreement on a pandemic before May this year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Health

