The GUR denied information that unrecognized Transnistria will ask Russia to join on February 28

Deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria do not plan to appeal to Russian dictator Putin at their congress to join the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

"...according to available information, on February 28, 2024, the deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria do not plan to address the Russian dictator Putin at their congress with a request to join the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The DIU emphasized that the dissemination of information about such intentions bears all the signs of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.

Previously

According to local oppositionist and activist Gennadiy Chorba, a "congress of deputies of all levels" is scheduled for February 28 in Tiraspol, Moldova (the capital of unrecognized Transnistria). At this meeting, a request "on behalf of the citizens living on the left bank of the Dniester, to accept Transnistria into Russia" is to be voiced.

An adviser to the Moldovan Prime Minister, Daniel Vode, commented on the alleged "congress" in Tiraspol on February 28 and said that the Bureau for Reintegration Policy is closely monitoring the recovery in Moldova's Transnistrian region.