The ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deny information about the escape of mobilized prisoners from the training center

The ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially denied information about the alleged escape of convicts who joined the ranks of the Defense Forces from the training center. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the ground forces.

Details

Information about the escape of former convicts who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are being trained in one of the training centers does not correspond to reality - stated in the statement of The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military notes that all former prisoners are now undergoing active training and preparing to perform combat missions in their units.

The ministry adds that the information spread in the media works for the enemy and discredits the mobilization campaign.

Former convicts, motivated, patriotic, voluntarily joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soon we will see their work on the battlefield - note in The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The media reported that six convicted citizens who were mobilized, escaped in uniform and with weapons from the Desna training center.