Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38897 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100517 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148436 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172844 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164388 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

The government will review the calculation of electricity limits - expert

The government will review the calculation of electricity limits - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21496 views

The government is expected to review the formula for calculating electricity limits, taking into account the ratio between critical infrastructure facilities and domestic consumers in each region, in order to establish fairer schedules for electricity restrictions in the regions in the coming weeks.

The government plans to change the methodology for calculating electricity limits, taking into account the ratio between critical infrastructure and residential buildings, in order to establish fairer schedules for electricity restrictions. This was stated on the air of Kiev 24 by energy expert, chairman of the Council of the Ukrainian renewable energy association Stanislav Ignatiev, writes UNN.

Details

"Finally, yesterday the government heard us and changed the so-called formula for calculating limits. First of all, the limits were determined by the number of metering devices for household consumers. Such cities as Kiev, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipro have the largest number of critical infrastructure and large businesses," Ignatiev said.

"We proved to the government, as experts, that it is necessary to make a ratio between the number of critical infrastructure facilities and the number of household consumers, and through this ratio to bring the limits to the region... The government is currently reviewing this methodology. And in the coming weeks, this method will be adopted. And let's hope that all regions will have more or less the same end-user restriction schedules," the expert said.

There are no affected energy facilities as a result of the night attack of Russia - Ministry of energy07.06.24, 08:43 • 23384 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
dniproDnipro
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

