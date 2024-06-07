There are no affected energy facilities as a result of the night attack of Russia - Ministry of energy

As a result of the night attack of Russian troops, there are no affected energy facilities, Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Kolesnik said on a telethon on Friday, writes UNN.

Fortunately, due to the latest attack, there are no affected energy facilities charioteer said.

However, according to him, there is an understanding that the enemy does not give up hope of shelling civilian energy infrastructure facilities. "Its goal is a total blackout, so we must take into account all possible scenarios," the deputy minister said.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs