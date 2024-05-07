The Government supported the ratification of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a bill to ratify the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We supported the draft law on ratification of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey. Next, we will submit it to the Parliament - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He noted that Turkey is among Ukraine's top five trading partners. Therefore, this agreement creates new opportunities for Ukrainian business.

"Duties on a significant number of Ukrainian goods, including 93% of industrial goods, will be canceled," Shmyhal added.

Recall

Ukraine signed a free trade agreement with Turkey on February 3, 2022.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Economy indicatedthat Ukraine and Turkey are ready to ratify a free trade agreement in the near future.