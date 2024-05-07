The Government supported the ratification of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported the draft law on ratification of the free trade agreement with Turkey, which creates new opportunities for Ukrainian business by eliminating duties on 93% of industrial goods.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a bill to ratify the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.
We supported the draft law on ratification of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey. Next, we will submit it to the Parliament
He noted that Turkey is among Ukraine's top five trading partners. Therefore, this agreement creates new opportunities for Ukrainian business.
"Duties on a significant number of Ukrainian goods, including 93% of industrial goods, will be canceled," Shmyhal added.
Recall
Ukraine signed a free trade agreement with Turkey on February 3, 2022.
In December 2023, the Ministry of Economy indicatedthat Ukraine and Turkey are ready to ratify a free trade agreement in the near future.