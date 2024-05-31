The government refuses economic reservations due to a possible split in society, but Hetmantsev does not abandon the idea of splitting the business

The authorities abandoned the idea of economic booking. According to experts, this is due to the unwillingness of officials to split Ukrainian society, which is already exhausted by the war unleashed by Russia. About that, the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev continues to bend his line and does not give up the idea of quarreling business, writes UNN.

According to sources of RBC-Ukraine in the Office of the president, the authorities refused the idea of "economic booking", but about 200 billion hryvnias, which were expected to be received from its implementation, need to be found in some other way.

Now the idea of economic booking was abandoned altogether, because the General Staff was categorically against it. But 5 5 billion, which because of this will not get into the budget, must be covered with something. I think the tax increase will partially solve this problem - said the source of the publication in the OP.

Experts interviewed by UNN say that the government offices most likely realized that the launch of economic booking will divide society into "rich and poor".

We just then generally divide society into rich and poor, and then the poor can come for the rich. Such steps can create a revolutionary situation, as according to Karl Marx - noted in the comment UNN military expert Oleg Zhdanov.

Gennady Kasai, a member of the Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence, has a similar opinion.

I think there will be no (economic booking – ed.), because there will be a split in society. Because those who do not have money will go to war, others with money will be booked he noted.

Earlier, when discussing the idea of economic booking, politicians and experts repeatedly stressed that such an approach to booking from mobilization would be unfair.

One of those who wanted to take advantage of the idea was the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev. In particular, he planned to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a norm that would allow elected entrepreneurs to book their employees. Experts interviewed by UNN noted that such an initiative carries huge corruption risks.

Probably now Hetmantsev will have to abandon such an incentive. However, in general, his bill is also not so clear. According to experts, Hetmantsev came up with the creation of a "white Business Club" in order to finally quarrel entrepreneurs among themselves and protect themselves from possible new associations against him. As it was, for example, two years ago, when business united in demanding the dismissal of Getmantsev.

In fact, the main thing here is that this bill seems to look for some part of the business, some part of the deputies, as something that will do everything for the better. But in fact, its goal is to split the business and level its pressure, because business requires real tax reform and a reboot of the tax system itself -Vladimir Dubrovsky, senior economist at CASE Ukraine, chief expert of the group on tax reform of the economic expert platform, told UNN .

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Tax Committee of the Rada, is also convinced that the bill proposed by Daniil Hetmantsev will divide entrepreneurs into privileged and unprivileged groups, giving preferences to some and subjecting others to stricter regulation, which raises concerns about discrimination and corruption risks.

Business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also criticized The Initiative initiated by Hetmantsev. In particular, he noted that the "White Business Club" will create a reservation for the elite instead of leveling the conditions for the entire business.

I think we need to level the field for all businesses... we need to change the approach in general, and not create a reservation for a select few vashchuk noted.

According to economic expert Yuriy Gavrilechko, the legislative initiative of the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. The fact that Getmantsev's bill contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.