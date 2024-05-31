The government refuses economic reservations due to a possible split in society, but Hetmantsev does not abandon the idea of splitting the business

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 75578 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75578 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34801 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48245 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 83832 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83832 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221372 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221372 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38864 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38864 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 24917 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24917 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 30296 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30296 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112498 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112498 views
The government refuses economic reservations due to a possible split in society, but Hetmantsev does not abandon the idea of splitting the business
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 34173 views

The government refuses economic reservations due to a possible split in society, but Hetmantsev does not abandon the idea of splitting the business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34173 views

The authorities abandoned the idea of economic booking. However, the head of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, continues to bend his line and does not give up the idea of quarreling business.

The authorities abandoned the idea of economic booking. According to experts, this is due to the unwillingness of officials to split Ukrainian society, which is already exhausted by the war unleashed by Russia. About that, the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev continues to bend his line and does not give up the idea of quarreling business, writes UNN.

According to sources of RBC-Ukraine in the Office of the president, the authorities refused the idea of "economic booking", but about 200 billion hryvnias, which were expected to be received from its implementation, need to be found in some other way.

Now the idea of economic booking was abandoned altogether, because the General Staff was categorically against it. But 5 5 billion, which because of this will not get into the budget, must be covered with something. I think the tax increase will partially solve this problem

 - said the source of the publication in the OP.

Experts interviewed by UNN say that the government offices most likely realized that the launch of economic booking will divide society into "rich and poor".

We just then generally divide society into rich and poor, and then the poor can come for the rich. Such steps can create a revolutionary situation, as according to Karl Marx

- noted in the comment UNN military expert Oleg Zhdanov.

Gennady Kasai, a member of the Rada Committee on national security, defense and intelligence, has a similar opinion. 

I think there will be no (economic booking – ed.), because there will be a split in society. Because those who do not have money will go to war, others with money will be booked

he noted.

Earlier, when discussing the idea of economic booking, politicians and experts repeatedly stressed that such an approach to booking from mobilization would be unfair.

One of those who wanted to take advantage of the idea was the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev. In particular, he planned to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a norm that would allow elected entrepreneurs to book their employees. Experts interviewed by UNN noted that such an initiative carries huge corruption risks.

Probably now Hetmantsev will have to abandon such an incentive. However, in general, his bill is also not so clear. According to experts, Hetmantsev came up with the creation of a "white Business Club" in order to finally quarrel entrepreneurs among themselves and protect themselves from possible new associations against him. As it was, for example, two years ago, when business united in demanding the dismissal of Getmantsev.

In fact, the main thing here is that this bill seems to look for some part of the business, some part of the deputies, as something that will do everything for the better. But in fact, its goal is to split the business and level its pressure, because business requires real tax reform and a reboot of the tax system itself

-Vladimir Dubrovsky, senior economist at CASE Ukraine, chief expert of the group on tax reform of the economic expert platform, told UNN .

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Tax Committee of the Rada, is also convinced that the bill proposed by Daniil Hetmantsev will divide entrepreneurs into privileged and unprivileged groups, giving preferences to some and subjecting others to stricter regulation, which raises concerns about discrimination and corruption risks.

Business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also criticized The Initiative initiated by Hetmantsev. In particular, he noted that the "White Business Club" will create a reservation for the elite instead of leveling the conditions for the entire business.

I think we need to level the field for all businesses... we need to change the approach in general, and not create a reservation for a select few

vashchuk noted.

According to economic expert Yuriy Gavrilechko, the legislative initiative of the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. The fact that Getmantsev's bill contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

