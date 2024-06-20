The government has made changes to the procedure for issuing and issuing a military registration document: what will change

The government has made changes to the procedure for registration (creation) and issuance of a military registration document for conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists. This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers of June 18, 2024 No. 721, reports UNN.

Details

According to the decree of the government, the military registration document is issued in electronic form- by means of the electronic cabinet of a conscript, a conscript liable for military service, a reservist and/or the state web portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense and/or the unified state web portal of electronic services (hereinafter referred to as the portal Diya), in particular using the mobile application of the portal Diya (Diya) (in the case of technical implementation);".

QR code of the military Registration Document

A military registration document in electronic form is valid only if there is a QR code and cannot be used without it.

The military accounting document can be printed out in electronic form. In this case, it must contain a QR code of the military registration document that is readable.

The formation of a military accounting document in electronic form for printing can be carried out personally by means of the electronic cabinet of a conscript, a person liable for military service, a reservist and/or the administrator of the Center for providing administrative services by means of the Diya portal (in case of a personal request), provided that the credentials are clarified.".

the military accounting document in electronic form must contain the following information:

1) last name;

2) proper name (all proper names);

3) middle name (if any);

4) date of birth;

5) registration number of the taxpayer's registration card (except for individuals who, due to their religious beliefs, refuse to accept the registration number of the taxpayer's registration card, have officially notified the relevant regulatory authority about this and have a mark in their passport);

6) a separate entry number in the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists;

7) information on the results of medical examinations conducted to determine suitability for military duty;

8) information about the existence of a deferral from referral for basic military service for conscripts or a deferral from conscription for military service during mobilization for a special period (booking) for those liable for military service and reservists;

9) military rank (for those liable for military service and reservists);

10) military accounting specialty;

11) information on the performance of military duty (accounting category);

12) information about military registration (type of registration and territorial recruitment and Social Support Center where it is registered);

13) information on applying or sending a report to the National Police about the commission of an administrative or criminal offense;

14) address of the place of residence;

15) communication vehicle numbers;

16) email addresses (if available);

17) date and time of updating of registration data by a conscript, liable for military service and reservist;

18) date and time of formation of the military accounting document in electronic form.".

addition

The validity period of the military registration document in electronic form is not more than one year from the date of its formation and may not exceed the validity period of the deferral from sending for basic military service for conscripts or deferral from conscription for military service during mobilization for a special period (booking) for those liable for military service and reservists.

The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border