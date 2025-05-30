The government has introduced changes to the provision of deferrals for scientists and educators: what are the new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced further changes to the procedure for granting deferrals to scientific and pedagogical workers. Deferrals for a period of one year are granted if these persons work in educational institutions at their main place of work for at least 0.75 of a position, reported Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is specified that deferral from military service during mobilization, for a special period, shall be granted to:

scientific and scientific-pedagogical employees of higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations that have a scientific degree;

pedagogical employees of professional pre-higher education institutions, vocational (professional-technical) education, general secondary education institutions.

Provided that they work, respectively, in higher or professional pre-higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, vocational (professional-technical) or general secondary education institutions at their main place of work for at least 0.75 of a position, it is granted for a period of 1 year, but not longer than the period of mobilization established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine or the occurrence of circumstances under which a person loses legal grounds for deferral - Melnychuk said.

Melnychuk also added that in case of extension of the period of mobilization established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine, in order to extend the deferral from military service, the above-mentioned conscripts must provide a certificate of the position held at the main place of work and the amount of the share of the rate during the payment of labor no earlier than 1 week before the end of the previous deferral period.

Addendum

The Prime Minister assured that the issue with deferrals for teachers and lecturers will be resolved. Changes will be made, mobilization in the summer is not a threat.