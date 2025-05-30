The government has introduced changes to the provision of deferrals for scientists and educators: what are the new rules

$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
11:54 AM • 3028 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM • 10553 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9426 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

08:52 AM • 25224 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36764 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24980 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150212 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141012 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Publications
Exclusives
"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2864 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9426 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
08:52 AM • 25224 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36764 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150212 views
"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15614 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15940 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115876 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108454 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121059 views
The government has introduced changes to the provision of deferrals for scientists and educators: what are the new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced changes regarding the deferral from mobilization for scientific and pedagogical workers. The deferral is granted when working at a 0.75 rate.

The government has introduced changes to the provision of deferrals for scientists and educators: what are the new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced further changes to the procedure for granting deferrals to scientific and pedagogical workers. Deferrals for a period of one year are granted if these persons work in educational institutions at their main place of work for at least 0.75 of a position, reported Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is specified that deferral from military service during mobilization, for a special period, shall be granted to:

  • scientific and scientific-pedagogical employees of higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations that have a scientific degree;
    • pedagogical employees of professional pre-higher education institutions, vocational (professional-technical) education, general secondary education institutions.

      Provided that they work, respectively, in higher or professional pre-higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, vocational (professional-technical) or general secondary education institutions at their main place of work for at least 0.75 of a position, it is granted for a period of 1 year, but not longer than the period of mobilization established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine or the occurrence of circumstances under which a person loses legal grounds for deferral

      - Melnychuk said.

      Melnychuk also added that in case of extension of the period of mobilization established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine, in order to extend the deferral from military service, the above-mentioned conscripts must provide a certificate of the position held at the main place of work and the amount of the share of the rate during the payment of labor no earlier than 1 week before the end of the previous deferral period.

      Addendum

      The Prime Minister assured that the issue with deferrals for teachers and lecturers will be resolved. Changes will be made, mobilization in the summer is not a threat.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Pavlo Zinchenko

