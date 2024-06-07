ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The government approved the opening of a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary

The government approved the opening of a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement on the opening of a new checkpoint "Velika Palad-Nadgodos" on the Ukrainian-Hungarian state border, which will increase the capacity of checkpoints and facilitate trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement to open a new checkpoint "Bolshaya Palad-Nagygodos"on the Ukrainian - Hungarian state border. This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Hungary on amendments to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Hungary on border traffic control at state border checkpoints for road and rail traffic, made on 08.04.2024 in Kiev, was approved

Melnichuk wrote.

According to him, the agreement will create legal grounds for changing the nature of transportation of the Luzhanka - Beregshuran checkpoint and expanding the network of automobile checkpoints, namely, the creation of the Bolshaya Palad-Nagygodos checkpoint on the Ukrainian - Hungarian state border, which will further increase the capacity across the state border and the development of trade and economic ties between the two states.

In addition, the Cabinet of ministers allocated an additional UAH 222 million for the development of border infrastructure with Poland and the modernization of relevant checkpoints. In particular, this applies to the purchase of mobile scanners.

In February , The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary - the Velika Palad-Nagygodos checkpoint, as well as to expand the work of another existing one.

